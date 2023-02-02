Left Menu

Russian rocket destroys Kramatorsk apartment building; 2 dead, governor says

A Russian rocket destroyed an apartment building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk late on Wednesday and at least two people were killed and seven injured, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram. "Rescuers, law enforcement and public utilities are working at the scene to go through the rubble of the destroyed building.

A Russian rocket destroyed an apartment building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk late on Wednesday and at least two people were killed and seven injured, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

"Rescuers, law enforcement and public utilities are working at the scene to go through the rubble of the destroyed building. It is likely that people are still underneath," he said. At least 44 people were killed last month when a Russian missile hit an apartment building in the eastern city of Dnipro.

Kyrylenko posted a picture which appeared to show a four-storey building that had suffered major damage. Radio Free Europe's Ukrainian outlet published a brief video clip which showed rescuers working under floodlights as snow fell on the rubble.

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of indiscriminately shelling civilian infrastructure, a charge Moscow routinely rejects. Last April, Ukraine said

57 people died when a Russian missile hit the train station in Kramatorsk. Moscow denied responsibility, saying the missile was Ukrainian.

