Left Menu

Norwegian police ban protest near Turkish embassy

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 19:58 IST
Norwegian police ban protest near Turkish embassy

Norwegian police said on Thursday they had decided for security reasons to ban a planned demonstration that had been due to take place outside the Turkish embassy in Oslo on Friday.

Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang reported earlier that a group of anti-Islam protesters planned to burn a copy of the Koran at the demonstration, echoing similar events last month in Sweden and Denmark.

"The police emphasise that burning the Koran is a legal political statement in Norway, but this event can't go ahead due to security concerns," Oslo police Inspector Martin Strand said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023