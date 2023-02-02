Norwegian police ban protest near Turkish embassy
Norwegian police said on Thursday they had decided for security reasons to ban a planned demonstration that had been due to take place outside the Turkish embassy in Oslo on Friday.
Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang reported earlier that a group of anti-Islam protesters planned to burn a copy of the Koran at the demonstration, echoing similar events last month in Sweden and Denmark.
"The police emphasise that burning the Koran is a legal political statement in Norway, but this event can't go ahead due to security concerns," Oslo police Inspector Martin Strand said in a statement.
