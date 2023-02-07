Left Menu

POCSO court sentences rapist to 10 yrs of RI

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-02-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 22:05 IST
POCSO court sentences rapist to 10 yrs of RI
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO court here on Tuesday sentenced a 66-year old man to seven years of Rigorous Imprisonment for raping a nine-year old girl in 2014.

Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court judge Aaj Sudarsan also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Sundaresan Nair hailing from Keraladityapuram in the district.

According to the prosecution, the child was sexually abused when she spent a night at his residence in her neighbourhood due to the hospitalisation of her grandfather.

The child was suffering from psychological problems thereafter.

Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan said the incident came to light a few years later when the child, who had shown disinterest in studies, was taken to a counselling session by her teachers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023