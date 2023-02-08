More Memphis officers likely to face discipline in Tyre Nichols' death

Seven more Memphis police officers are expected to face formal disciplinary charges this week in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, the city attorney said on Tuesday. Six officers have already been terminated, including the five charged with second-degree murder after Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after he was bludgeoned by officers following a Jan. 7 traffic stop, sparking a national outcry.

Officials have previously said a seventh officer, who has not been named, was relieved of duty pending the investigation. A city spokesperson confirmed that officer is among the seven who could soon face charges. City Attorney Jennifer Sink told the city council on Tuesday that she expected administrative charges to be issued against the additional officers sometime this week. She did not identify the officers, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police video of the events showed officers kicking, punching and beating Nichols with a baton after pulling him out of his car during a traffic stop. Approximately 10 officers responded to the scene, Police Chief Cerelyn Davis told council members.

"A lot went wrong on January 7," she said. "This is a classic example of officers with a wolf-pack mentality, ego and other issues that mushroomed into a very tragic situation." Three members of the fire department have also been fired for failing to provide proper emergency medical treatment after Nichols was handcuffed.

Officers charged with departmental violations would face administrative hearings, which Sink said could take place by the end of next week. Once the disciplinary process is complete, the city will publicly release investigative material that has remained sealed, Sink said, including additional video of the incident. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has said additional police officers, fire department personnel and others who prepared documentation of the incident may also face criminal charges as more information becomes available.

The specialized street unit that included the five officers charged with Nichols' murder has been disbanded.

