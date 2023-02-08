Left Menu

Four arrested in youth torture case in Assam's Hailakandi district

The Director General of Police G P Singh had directed the district police to take immediate action against those involved in the incident.A video of the incident which went viral on social media shows that a person was punching blows at the youth, his head was tonsured and another person urinated on him.

Four persons, including the prime accused, were arrested in connection with the torture of a youth allegedly involved in a theft case which was captured in a video that went viral in the social media, in Assam's Hailakandi district on Wednesday, police said.

The prime accused, Nizamuddin Borbhuyan, and three others were picked up by the police late on Tuesday night, Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta said.

Investigations are on in the case and lawful action will follow, the SP said. The Director General of Police G P Singh had directed the district police to take immediate action against those involved in the incident.

A video of the incident which went viral on social media shows that a person was punching blows at the youth, his head was tonsured and another person urinated on him. The incident occurred in Krishnapur village and a case was registered at Lala police station.

Various organisations and civil society had demanded strict action against the persons involved in this alleged incident of moral policing.

