Russia's Wagner mercenaries halt prisoner recruitment campaign - founder Prigozhin

Russia's Wagner mercenary group has stopped recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine, Wagner's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Thursday.

In a response to a request for comment published on social media, Prigozhin said: "The recruitment of prisoners by the Wagner private military company has completely stopped. We are fulfilling all our obligations to those who work for us now".

