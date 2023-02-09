Left Menu

A 22-year-old youth, who was married just a week ago to a Ghaziabad-based girl, was killed in a road accident when the bike he was on was hit allegedly by a speeding car on Dadabari Road here, police said on Thursday.The incident happened Wednesday evening, when Raj Soni with a friend, Prince, was on a bike which collided with the divider after being hit by a car, Sub Inspector Chandrabhan said.Both were rushed to a hospital where Soni succumbed.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 09-02-2023 14:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 14:10 IST
Newlywed Kota man dies in road accident
A 22-year-old youth, who was married just a week ago to a Ghaziabad-based girl, was killed in a road accident when the bike he was on was hit allegedly by a speeding car on Dadabari Road here, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened Wednesday evening, when Raj Soni with a friend, Prince, was on a bike which collided with the divider after being hit by a car, Sub Inspector Chandrabhan said.

Both were rushed to a hospital where Soni succumbed. Prince is under treatment.

Police handed over Soni's body to his family members after post mortem on Thursday morning and lodged a case of negligent driving against the unidentified car driver and began an investigation.

Soni, a resident of Udhyognagar Police Station area of the city, owned a jewellery shop. He had got married only a week ago, an uncle of his said.

Soni's wife was at her paternal home when the incident happened, he said.

