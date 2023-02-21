Left Menu

UK companies should participate in co-development & co-production in India: Rajnath Singh

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 22:14 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with UK Secretary of State for Defence Mr Ben Wallace on February 21, 2023. The conversation was cordial, positive and focused on future growth of the bilateral defence relationship. Both Ministers discussed a wide range of defence and security issues, including regional developments and the Indo-Pacific.

The Ministers briefly reviewed their ongoing defence cooperation and expressed satisfaction at their bilateral military-to-military engagements. They also discussed ways to enhance defence industrial cooperation and identified a few potential areas of cooperation. The Raksha Mantri suggested that UK companies should become part of India’s growth story and participate in co-development and co-production in India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

