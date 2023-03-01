DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 28

For other diaries, please see:

Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions Political and General News

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1 MINNEAPOLIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in conversation before a Sioux Falls. Business CEO event. - 1400 GMT. FRANKFURT - Italian central bank Governor Ignazio Visco speaks in Frankfurt - 1500 GMT LONDON - BOE's Stefan Claus: Fireside chat at the Insurtech Insights Europe Conference 2023 'The Pulse of InsurTech: Understanding the International Regulatory - 1130 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at the Cost of Living Crisis Conference organised by the Brunswick Group, hosted at Coin Street Social Enterprise - 1010 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan board member Junko Nakagawa delivers speech, holds news conference. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, MARCH 2 MINNEAPOLIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in conversation on race, justice and the economy as part of the "Testify: Americana from Slavery to Today" exhibit at the Minneapolis Central Library. - 2300 GMT. WELLINGTON - Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Adrian Orr will deliver a keynote speech at the 2023 New Zealand Economics Forum. – 1840 GMT WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before virtual Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America event - 2100 GMT.

FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at Money Market Contact Group (MMCG) meeting in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England's chief economist Huw Pill delivers speech at Wales Week in London '2023 economic outlook – a year of growth or survival?' – 1500 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan board member Hajime Takata delivers speech, holds news conference. FRIDAY, MARCH 3 CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan speaks before the Chicago Booth Workshop on Market Disfunction. - 1600 GMT CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman moderates "Design Issues for Central Bank Facilities in the Future" panel before the Chicago Booth Workshop on Market Disfunction - 2000 GMT. FRANKFURT - Remarks followed by Q&A by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at Colegio Universitario de Estudios Financieros (CUNEF) in Madrid - 0830 GMT.

CHICAGO, United States - Andrew Hauser, Executive Director for Markets at the Bank of England, delivers the introductory remarks at a workshop on market dysfunction hosted by the Global Markets Initiative in Chicago – 1600 GMT. ATLANTA - (via pre-recorded video) Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks before the Racial Inequality Conference organized by the Laboratory for Aggregate Economics and Finance at University of California-Santa Barbara, and co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta and Cleveland - 1645 GMT. STANFORD, California - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in person on "What's Keeping Inflation Elevated?" before the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) 2023 Economic Summit, in Stanford, California – 2145 GMT. TUESDAY, MARCH 7 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen talks about the state of the economy and current monetary policy during a seminar organized by the West Swedish Chamber of Commerce - 0700 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee - 1500 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

LONDON - BOE's John Jackson: Fireside chat at MoneyLIVE Summit 2023 ''Instant, interconnected, interoperable: the future of interbank settlements' - 1145 GMT. LONDON – BOE'S External member of the monetary policy committee, Swati Dhingra: Remarks at the Resolution Foundation – 0930 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - First Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Anna Breman participates in the Falkenberg Business Day and talks about current monetary policy and the economic situation as well as the outlook for inflation and the key interest rate - 0745 GMT. BRUSSELS - Belgian central bank governor Pierre Wunsch, a member of ECB Governing Council, presents Belgian bank's annual report – 1000 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1900 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT. THURSDAY, MARCH 9 LONDON - Sarah Breeden, BOE executive director of Financial Stability Strategy and Risk, gives speech on macro-prudential/monetary policy interactions at Leeds University. – 1200 GMT STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Aino Bunge talks about economic prospects and current monetary policy during the Risk and Return conference - 0805 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Deputy Riksbank Governor Per Jansson participates in a panel discussion on digital central bank currencies organized by Denmarks Nationalbank - 1120 GMT. WINNIPEG, Canada - Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, delivers a speech on the Economic Progress Report to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce - 1845 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States– 1700 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 10) MONDAY, MARCH 13 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels. TUESDAY, MARCH 14 BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels. TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 17 and 18 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget and has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to go alongside it. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, MARCH 16 FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MARCH 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT SUNDAY, MARCH 19 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 9-10 policy meeting - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, MARCH 21 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for March – 1230 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 22) WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MARCH 23

AMSTERDAM - ECB governing council member Klaas Knot holds a press conference for the publication of the Dutch central bank's annual report - 1100 GMT. BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 1/23 - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, MARCH 30 ZURICH, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1600 GMT. BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 ROANOKE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin makes opening remarks at Investing in Rural America 2023 in Roanoke, Virginia - 1310 GMT OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 21-22 - 1800 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT FRIDAY, APRIL 21 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April – 1230 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 2 - 0700 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its April 12 rate decision. - 1730 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. April 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT THURSDAY, APRIL 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Apr. 28) FRIDAY, APRIL 28 BERN, Switzerland - Speeches by President of the Bank Council Barbara Janom Steiner and Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan at Swiss National Bank General Meeting of Shareholders – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - EU finance ministers and heads of central banks meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. (To Apr. 29) ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)