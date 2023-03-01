Left Menu

245 elephant deaths in Odisha in last 3 years

Meanwhile, a report from Balasore district said that at least six pachyderm deaths were reported from Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary this year.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-03-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 15:05 IST
245 elephant deaths in Odisha in last 3 years
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 245 elephant deaths were reported in Odisha in last three years, officials said on Wednesday.

The 245 elephant deaths were reported from 2019 to 2022, they said.

Odisha's Forest and Environment minister P K Amat on Tuesday told the Assembly that of the 245 jumbo deaths, six were killed by poachers. The minister informed that 47 persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in killing elephants and smuggling tusks and tiger hides.

A total of 39 tusks, one tiger hide and nine tiger nails were recovered from the accused, he said.

The minister said that no tiger was killed in Odisha forest during the last three years.

Amat said the state government has set up anti-poaching camps and formed special squads to protect tigers and their habitats. Meanwhile, a report from Balasore district said that at least six pachyderm deaths were reported from Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary this year. One female ailing elephant died on Tuesday DFO, Balasore, Sumit Kar, however, claimed that there was no case of poaching of jumbos in the sanctuary in last two years.

Official sources said that poachers were arrested from Angul, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Keonjhar and Subarnapur districts during the last three years.

The highest of 16 tusks were recovered in Keonjhar district followed by 12 in Mayurbhanj district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023