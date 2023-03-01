Left Menu

Maha: Thane police recover 98 mobile phones

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-03-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 15:12 IST
Maha: Thane police recover 98 mobile phones
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Naupada police here have recovered 98 mobile phones that were either stolen or lost within their jurisdiction recently, an official said on Wednesday. Ganesh Gawde, deputy commissioner of police zone I, Naupada, said the devices have been recovered from across the country.

The official said they took the help of the Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR) to trace the handsets.

CEIR acts as a central system for all network operators to share details of blacklisted mobile devices so that devices blacklisted in one network do not work on other networks even if the SIM card is changed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023