Suzuki Motorcycle launches range of scooters compliant with latest emission norms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 18:59 IST
Suzuki Motorcycle launches range of scooters compliant with latest emission norms

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Wednesday said it has launched a range of scooters, which conform with the upcoming stricter emission norms, priced between Rs 79,400 to Rs 97,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company's 125cc scooters, including Access 125, Avenis and Burgman Street, get the latest on-board diagnostics (OBD2-A) system.

Suzuki has also introduced E20 fuel-compliant engines on the Access 125, Avenis and Burgman Street range.

''Suzuki's powerful 125cc engine which delivers high performance and has been ruling riders' hearts is now E20 (petrol with 20 per cent ethanol) and OBD2-A compliant. We plan to gradually make our entire product portfolio compatible to E20 fuel,'' Suzuki Motorcycle India Executive Vice President (Sales, Marketing and After Sales) Devashish Handa said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

