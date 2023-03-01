Left Menu

IAF's C-17 Globemaster III takes part in India-Japan military exercise Shinyuu Maitri

IAFs transport aircraft C-17 Globemaster III is taking part in an India-Japan joint military exercise that also seeks to enhance mutual understanding and interoperability between the air forces of the two countries, officials said on Wednesday.The exercise Shinyuu Maitri is being conducted on March 1-2 in Japan.The Indian Air Force IAF is participating in the exercise with the Japan Air Self Defence Force JASDF, according to an official statement issued by the government here.

01-03-2023

  
  India





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating in the exercise with the Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF), according to an official statement issued by the government here. ''The exercise is being organised on the sidelines of the Indo-Japan Joint Army Exercise, Dharma Guardian, which is being conducted from February 13, 2023 to March 2, 2023 at Komatsu, Japan,'' it said. The IAF contingent is participating in Shinyuu Maitri 23 with one C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, the statement said.

The first phase of the exercise consists of discussions on transport operations and tactical manoeuvring, followed by the second phase of flying drills by IAF's C-17 and JASDF's C-2 transport aircraft, it added.

''The exercise gives an opportunity for the respective subject matter experts to interact and study each other's operational philosophies and best practices. The exercise shall also enhance mutual understanding and interoperability between the IAF and the JASDF,'' the statement said.

Exercise Shinyuu Maitri 23 will be ''yet another step in expanding defence cooperation'' between the two countries as well as for the IAF to operate in diverse environments across the globe, it said.

The exercise is being conducted at a time when the IAF's heavy lift transport aircraft fleet is also taking part in exercise Desert Flag VIII in the UAE and exercise Cobra Warrior in the UK, the statement said.

