Cabinet nod to sign contract with L&T for acquisition of three cadet training ships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 20:08 IST
The Union Cabinet has accorded approval to sign a contract with engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for the acquisition of three cadet training ships at an overall cost of Rs 3,108.09 crore.

The Defence Ministry, in a statement on Wednesday, said the delivery of ships is scheduled to commence from 2026.

''The Union Cabinet has accorded approval to sign a contract with Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for the acquisition of three Cadet Training Ships, at an overall cost of Rs 3,108.09 crore, under Buy Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category,'' it said.

These ships will cater to the training of officer cadets, including women, at sea after their basic training to meet the future requirements of the Indian Navy.

''The ships would also provide training to cadets from friendly countries with an aim to strengthen diplomatic relations. The ships can also be deployed for evacuation of people and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR),'' the statement said.

The ships will be indigenously designed, developed and constructed at L&T shipyard in Kattupalli, Chennai, it said.

''The project will generate an employment of 22.5 lakh man-days over a period of four-and-half years. This will encourage active participation of Indian shipbuilding and associated industries, including MSMEs,'' the statement said.

With the majority of the equipment and systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these vessels will be a proud flag bearer of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in consonance with the 'Make in India' initiative of the government, it added.

