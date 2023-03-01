Left Menu

One held for robbing rickshaw driver in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 01-03-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 20:20 IST
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in the district for allegedly attacking an auto rickshaw driver and decamping with the vehicle, police said on Wednesday.

The incident had taken place at Bardapur village in Beed district late Monday night, police said.

The accused, a history sheeter, hired the auto rickshaw and attacked the driver midway and decamped with the vehicle and also his mobile, said an official.

A case of robbery under the IPC was registered against him and a police team led by inspector Gorakh Dive arrested him within two hours of the registration of the complaint on Tuesday. Further probe is on.

