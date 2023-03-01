Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL107 MEA-JAISHANKAR-LAVROV-LD TALKS **** EAM Jaishankar holds wide-ranging talks with Russian counterpart Lavrov New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov focusing on the Ukraine conflict, bilateral ties and issues relating to the G20 foreign ministers' meeting. **** DEL69 G20-LD INDIA-KWATRA **** Won't 'prejudge' any outcome:FS Kwatra on jt statement at G20 FMs' meet, says Ukraine conflict will be important point of discussion New Delhi: As India steps up efforts to build consensus on a joint communique at the G20 foreign ministers meeting, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday chose not to ''prejudge'' any outcome on it but said the Russia-Ukraine conflict will be an important point of the deliberations. **** DEL105 RAHUL-ADANI-LD VIDEO **** SBI, LIC forced to invest to save Adani group, people's life savings put in danger: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday alleged the State Bank of India and the Life Insurance Corporation of India were ''forced'' to make investments to save the Adani group, putting people's life savings in danger. **** DEL108 QUAD-JAPAN-HAYASHI-INDIA **** Japanese foreign minister may visit India on March 3 to attend Quad meet New Delhi: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is likely to make a quick visit to India to attend a meeting of his counterparts from the Quad countries on March 3 though he is skipping the G20 foreign ministerial meeting, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. **** DEL85 MHA-FCRA-3RDLD CPR **** Govt suspends FCRA licence of think-tank Centre for Policy Research New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended the FCRA licence of prominent public think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) for six months over alleged violation of laws, officials said on Wednesday. **** DEL78 G20-LD ANTI CORRUPTION-MEET **** G20 anti-graft meet: India bats for multilateral action for faster extradition of fugitive economic offenders Gurugram (Haryana): India on Wednesday emphasised on multilateral action rather than bilateral coordination to ensure faster extradition of fugitive economic offenders and recovery of stolen assets from abroad during the anti-corruption working group meeting of G20 nations here. By Ashwini Shrivastava **** DEL100 INDOUK-LD BBC **** All entities must fully comply with laws: EAM Jaishankar's 'firm' response to UK FS Cleverly on BBC tax surveys New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday ''firmly'' told his British counterpart James Cleverly that all entities operating in India must fully comply with relevant laws after the visiting foreign secretary raised the issue of tax searches at BBC's offices. **** DEL99 MOE-AUS-2NDLD GIFT CITY **** Australia's Deakin and Wollongong universities to set up campuses in Gujarat's GIFT City: Dharmendra Pradhan New Delhi: Two Australian universities -- Wollongong and Deakin -- will soon establish campuses in Gujarat's 'GIFT City', Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Wednesday. **** DEL97 CONG-LD LPG **** Will end loot if party comes to power at Centre: Cong on cooking gas price hike New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the government over the hike in price of LPG cylinders, saying if it comes to power at the Centre, it would end the ''loot'' by providing cylinders for domestic users under Rs 500. **** DEL92 DHANKHAR-LEGISLATURE-DISRUPTIONS **** VP Dhankhar calls for mass movement against disruptions as many assemblies witness ruckus Bengaluru: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday called for waging a mass movement against disruptions in Parliament as several state assemblies witnessed uproarious scenes by opposition members on various counts. **** DEL89 AUSTRALIA-MINISTER-LD NEP **** NEP to set India on path of becoming 'greatest economic superpower': Australian Min New Delhi: The National Education Policy (NEP) will set India on the path of becoming one of the ''greatest economic superpowers'' of the world as it will transform the country and skill up its younger generation, said Australian Education Minister Jason Clare here on Wednesday. By Vishu Adhana **** DES36 DL-AAP-SAURABH-ATISHI **** Atishi to become first woman minister in Kejriwal Cabinet New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Atishi, who is set to become the first woman minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet, has been a key member of the team tasked with implementing the party's educational reforms in the national capital. **** BUSINESS DEL104 BIZ-INDIA EU FTA **** India feeling 'little challenged' about EU's carbon tax: Official New Delhi: India on Wednesday said it is concerned about the European Union's announcement of imposing carbon tax, saying such measures require New Delhi to recalibrate its approach towards a free trade agreement. **** DEL73 BIZ-LD-AXIS-CITI **** Axis Bank completes Citi India's retail biz buy, pays Rs 11,603 cr New Delhi/Mumbai: Axis Bank on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of Citibank's retail business in India for a final cash consideration of Rs 11,603 crore. **** DEL59 BIZ-LD GST **** GST collection rises 12 pc to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in February on buoyant economic activities New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 12 per cent to more than Rs 1.49 lakh crore in February as domestic economic activities and consumer spending on high-end goods gained momentum. **** LEGAL LGD25 SC-MAHA-SHIV SENA **** Eknath Shinde couldn't have become CM if speaker had disqualified him, MLAs: SC New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde could not have been sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra if the assembly speaker was not restrained from deciding the disqualification petitions pending against 39 MLAs, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said. **** LGD19 SC-LD ATIQ **** Atiq Ahmed moves SC claiming he may be killed in fake encounter by UP police New Delhi: Jailed former Samajwadi Party MP and gangster Atiq Ahmed on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court for protection, claiming that he and his family have been falsely ''roped in'' as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj and he may be killed in a fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police. **** LGD17 SC-CHHAWLA-LD REVIEW **** Chhawla gangrape-murder case: SC to decide pleas seeking review of verdict acquitting 3 death row convicts New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to consider on Thursday as many as five petitions seeking review of its verdict acquitting three death row convicts in the gangrape and murder case of a 19-year-old girl in Chhawla area here in 2012. **** LGD27 DL-COURT-MLA **** Delhi court discharges AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in rioting case New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case of alleged rioting and stone pelting on police personnel in May 2022 while opposing a demolition drive being carried out by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. **** FOREIGN FGN45 UK-RAHUL GANDHI **** Rahul Gandhi calls for new thinking for democratic systems at Cambridge University address London: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi focussed his lecture at the prestigious University of Cambridge on the ''art of listening'' and called for a new thinking to promote a democratic environment globally, as opposed to a coercive one. By Aditi Khanna **** FGN42 UN-TERRORISM-INDIA **** States which provide shelter to terrorists should be called out and held accountable for their deeds: India at UN United Nations: India has voiced concern over the spread of terrorism particularly in regions of Africa and Asia, and asserted that those States which provide shelter to terrorists should be called out and held accountable for their deeds, in a veiled reference to Pakistan. By Yoshita Singh **** FGN34 UK-INDIA-TRADE DEAL **** Pursuing 'great' deal with India, says UK trade minister London: Britain is pursuing a "great" trade deal with India to cut tariffs and open up opportunities for the country's services sector, UK Trade and Industry Secretary Kemi Badenoch has said. By Aditi Khanna ****

