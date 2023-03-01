Attack on Union minister: Cal HC permits Bengal govt to file report

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday permitted the West Bengal government to file a report in the form of an affidavit on allegations of attack on Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik by ruling Trinamool Congress supporters in Cooch Behar district last week Petitioner Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly and a BJP MLA, alleged in a PIL that Pramanik, the BJP MP from Dinhata, was attacked and stones were thrown on his convoy when he was on a visit to his constituency on February 25.

Adhikari prayed for a CBI investigation into the attack claiming that the state police refused to register a complaint by the CISF, who were providing security to the minister, and instead arrested BJP activists.

It was also alleged by Adhikari that bombs were hurled at the car of Pramanik which resulted in the breaking of its windows as well as shrapnel damage was caused to the body of the vehicle.

West Bengal Advocate General S N Mookherjee, representing the state government, opposed the petition and disputed the allegations.

On a prayer by Mookherjee for two days to file the report, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj permitted him to file it in the form of an affidavit by March 3.

Adhikari alleged in the PIL that the attack was perpetrated by the ruling Trinamool Congress activists.

On the submission of the AG that FIR was registered on the complaint of the CISF, the court directed the state to produce the case diary concerned on the next date of hearing on March 3.

