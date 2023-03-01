Left Menu

Case filed against Uddhav faction member in Thane for anti-Shinde remarks

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 22:33 IST
A criminal case was registered on Wednesday in Thane city against a Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) activist for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, police said.

The activist, Rajul Patel, was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation) at the Naupada police station, they said.

Patel made the alleged derogatory remarks while speaking at a rally organised by the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the city on February 25.

Vikas Repale, a local leader of the ruling Shiv Sena led by Shinde, lodged a police complaint against the activist after which the offence was registered.

