SSC scam case: Gold, cash, list of candidates seized from arrested official's residence

Apart from Sinha, the central agency has also arrested former president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education WBBSE Kalyanmoy Ganguly and former secretary of West Bengal School Service Commission SSC Ashok Saha as per an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The CBI on Wednesday seized a list of 1,500 candidates, besides 1.5 kg of gold and Rs 50 lakh in cash from a flat of arrested former advisor of West Bengal School Service Commission, S P Sinha, in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam, an official said.

The seizures were made in the Santoshpur area, and the flat was allegedly purchased by Sinha and his wife in some other person's name, he said.

Sinha was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last year for his alleged involvement in the scam. Former state minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his role in the scam, is currently in CBI custody. Apart from Sinha, the central agency has also arrested former president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Kalyanmoy Ganguly and former secretary of West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) Ashok Saha as per an order of the Calcutta High Court.

