Left Menu

Germany should stick to commitment of banning new combustion-engine cars from 2035 -environment minister

Germany should "act reliably at the European level" and stick to the EU commitment of banning new combustion-engine cars from 2035, Germany's Environment Minister Steffi Lemke told the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Wednesday. The German coalition parties are at odds on the issue, with the pro-business FDP advocating for the use of e-fuels as a way to continue using combustion engines.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 00:00 IST
Germany should stick to commitment of banning new combustion-engine cars from 2035 -environment minister

Germany should "act reliably at the European level" and stick to the EU commitment of banning new combustion-engine cars from 2035, Germany's Environment Minister Steffi Lemke told the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Wednesday. She added the regulations had been "coordinated and agreed upon in long negotiations."

"We should reliably implement these regulations and not back away from them at the last minute," Lemke said. The German coalition parties are at odds on the issue, with the pro-business FDP advocating for the use of e-fuels as a way to continue using combustion engines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023