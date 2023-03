Three held for stealing diesel from parked vehicles along UP highway

Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing diesel from vehicles parked along the highway here, police said Thursday.

Thirty-five litres of stolen diesel has been recovered from their possession.

Saharanpur Superintendent of Police, Abhimanyu Manglik, said Shamshad, Amjad and Tasavvar were arrested Wednesday for stealing diesel from trucks and taxis parked along the highway.

