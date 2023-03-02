Two cops held in bribery case in Punjab's Kapurthala

The Punjab vigilance bureau has arrested a sub-inspector and a head constable posted in Kapurthala district in connection with a bribery case, officials said on Thursday.

SI Rachpal Singh and head constable Sukhjit Singh were arrested Wednesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from complainant Rajwant Kaur, a resident of Fauji Colony in Sultanpur Lodhi.

The officials said in a statement that the complainant Kaur has alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh to release her son, who was ''illegally'' detained at a police station.

The deal was later struck at Rs 50,000. She added that the accused released her son after receiving the money.

Following investigation, the vigilance bureau arrested both the accused.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway.

