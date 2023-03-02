Left Menu

Two cops held in bribery case in Punjab's Kapurthala

She added that the accused released her son after receiving the money.Following investigation, the vigilance bureau arrested both the accused.A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2023 12:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 11:59 IST
Two cops held in bribery case in Punjab's Kapurthala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab vigilance bureau has arrested a sub-inspector and a head constable posted in Kapurthala district in connection with a bribery case, officials said on Thursday.

SI Rachpal Singh and head constable Sukhjit Singh were arrested Wednesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from complainant Rajwant Kaur, a resident of Fauji Colony in Sultanpur Lodhi.

The officials said in a statement that the complainant Kaur has alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh to release her son, who was ''illegally'' detained at a police station.

The deal was later struck at Rs 50,000. She added that the accused released her son after receiving the money.

Following investigation, the vigilance bureau arrested both the accused.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023