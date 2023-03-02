Left Menu

Adani Skill Development Centre awarded contract sans tender, no training imparted in last two years: Gujarat govt to Assembly

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 02-03-2023 14:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 14:49 IST
Adani Skill Development Centre awarded contract sans tender, no training imparted in last two years: Gujarat govt to Assembly
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Gujarat on Thursday told the state Assembly there was no tendering process to award a contract for the 'Adani Skill Development, Ahmedabad' facility meant to impart training to Scheduled Caste youths.

Responding to query from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Hemant Ahir during Question Hour, state Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanuben Babariya said the Director of Scheduled Caste Welfare had signed a contract with the entity to train SC youths in March 2019 and issued a work order in August 2019.

As per the contract, the state government would pay Rs 13.98 crore to Adani Skill Development to train these youths, of which Rs 7.87 lakh had been paid in the last two years, as per the minister's written reply.

In reply to a sub-question on whether a tender process was followed, Babariya replied in the negative, adding further not a single SC youth was imparted training in 2021 and 2022 by the entity.

As per the official website, 'Adani Skill Development Centre' is a Section 8 (of Companies Act), not-for-profit company, focusing on skill development activities ''to contribute towards nation building by bridging the skill gap demand and supply in line with Government of India's Skill India Mission''.

As per Adani Foundation's website, ''Saksham is Adani's Skill Development project that contributes towards nation building by imparting skill-based training and, thereby, increasing employability. Through its Adani Skill Development Centres (ASDCs), the project works in line with the Government Skill India Mission''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin; Novavax sinks on concerns about COVID vaccine maker's prospects and more

Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023