Left Menu

Russia says it suspended nuclear pact because U.S. was using it to help Ukraine

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that Moscow had been forced to suspend its participation in the New START nuclear arms control treaty because Washington was using it to help Ukraine attack Russian strategic sites.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 15:12 IST
Russia says it suspended nuclear pact because U.S. was using it to help Ukraine
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that Moscow had been forced to suspend its participation in the New START nuclear arms control treaty because Washington was using it to help Ukraine attack Russian strategic sites. Speaking at the United Nations Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Ryabkov said that the United States and its Western allies wanted to see Russia strategically defeated in Ukraine and accused them of fanning conflict there.

"The situation further degraded after U.S. attempts to 'probe' the security of Russian strategic facilities declared under the New START Treaty by assisting the Kyiv regime in conducting armed attacks against them," Ryabkov said. "Under these circumstances, we were forced to announce the suspension of the treaty."

Protesting Ryabkov's presence at the event, the permanent representatives of the United States, France and other Western countries at the U.N. in Geneva stood outside the conference room, posing with blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and signs that read #standwithukraine. "We wanted to be clear that we ambassadors are not going to be sitting in the Conference on Disarmament or the Human Rights Council listening to the lies and distortions of some Russian deputy foreign minister," Simon Manley, British ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told Reuters.

"We want to show we are here with Ukraine, day in and day out, and support their fight for their freedom." President Vladimir Putin announced last week that Russia was suspending its participation in New START, and signed a law to that effect on Tuesday.

Signed by then-U.S. president Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in 2010, the treaty caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that each side can deploy. Ryabkov, who had previously said the two countries continued to discuss issues around the treaty via "closed channels", said on Thursday that Russia would continue to comply with the limits on strategic offensive arms set by the pact.

Due to expire in 2026, the treaty allows each country to physically check the other's nuclear arsenal, although tensions over Ukraine had already brought inspections to a halt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin; Novavax sinks on concerns about COVID vaccine maker's prospects and more

Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023