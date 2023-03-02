Left Menu

China calls on global lenders' involvement in developing nations' debt - minister

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 16:01 IST
Qin Gang Image Credit: Wikipedia
China called on global financial institutions to play an active role in the debt restructuring of developing countries, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at the G20 meeting on Thursday.

"China has put forth relevant initiatives under the G20. China has suspended more debt service payments than any other G20 member, and participated in the debt treatment under the Common Framework," Qin said at the foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

