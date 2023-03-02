Delhi man arrested for extortion attempt

A 25-year-old YouTuber was arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a school owner, police said on Thursday. Mohd Shahid, a resident of Bhogal in southeast Delhi, used to operate from an office at Batla House in Jamia Nagar. He also acted in short films for his YouTube channel, they said. On February 27, the 49-year-old victim, also a resident of Batla House, lodged a complaint at New Friends Colony police station allegeing that he had received an extortion call from a man named Fahad. When the mobile number was put under surveillance, the police found that the accused was constantly shifting his location, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said. However, the police zeroed in on him at Jungpura from where he was arrested. A cursory search of the accused led to the recovery of the mobile phone used to make the alleged threat call, Deo said.

Shahid disclosed that he had been in touch with one Fahad, who is in jail in connection with a murder case, since 2014. Fahad had asked him to scope out a rich person whom they could extort and Shahid settled on the victim -- a builder who also owns two public schools. According to their plan, he made the call and demanded Rs 1 crore, Deo said. The police said Shahid was previously involved in nine cases, including that of cheating, Arms Act, snatching and extortion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)