Left Menu

Delhi man arrested for extortion attempt

A 25-year-old YouTuber was arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a school owner, police said on Thursday. On February 27, the 49-year-old victim, also a resident of Batla House, lodged a complaint at New Friends Colony police station allegeing that he had received an extortion call from a man named Fahad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 16:39 IST
Delhi man arrested for extortion attempt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old YouTuber was arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a school owner, police said on Thursday. Mohd Shahid, a resident of Bhogal in southeast Delhi, used to operate from an office at Batla House in Jamia Nagar. He also acted in short films for his YouTube channel, they said. On February 27, the 49-year-old victim, also a resident of Batla House, lodged a complaint at New Friends Colony police station allegeing that he had received an extortion call from a man named Fahad. When the mobile number was put under surveillance, the police found that the accused was constantly shifting his location, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said. However, the police zeroed in on him at Jungpura from where he was arrested. A cursory search of the accused led to the recovery of the mobile phone used to make the alleged threat call, Deo said.

Shahid disclosed that he had been in touch with one Fahad, who is in jail in connection with a murder case, since 2014. Fahad had asked him to scope out a rich person whom they could extort and Shahid settled on the victim -- a builder who also owns two public schools. According to their plan, he made the call and demanded Rs 1 crore, Deo said. The police said Shahid was previously involved in nine cases, including that of cheating, Arms Act, snatching and extortion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin; Novavax sinks on concerns about COVID vaccine maker's prospects and more

Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023