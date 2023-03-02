3 men arrested for gang-rape of minor girl in UP's Ballia

Three men were arrested on Thursday for raping a 14-year-old girl in the Nagra area of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The girl was gang-raped when she was returning home alone from her maternal grandmother's house on Wednesday night, according to the police.

The accused -- identified as Akhilesh, Deepu and Mukendra -- forcibly took her to a room near the Nagra Government Hospital and allegedly raped her.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the girl's mother, a case was registered and the three accused were arrested, the police said, adding further investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)