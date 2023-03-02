UN dismisses 'irrelevant' submissions by fugitive Nithyananda's Kailasa at Geneva meetings

The UN human rights office Thursday said any submissions made by representatives of the so-called ''United States of Kailasa (USK)'', founded by Indian fugitive Nithyananda, at its public meetings in Geneva last week were ''irrelevant'' and will not be considered in the final outcome drafts.

Confirming the participation of the so-called ''USK representatives'' at two of its public meetings - registration to which was open to everyone, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), however, said they were prevented from distributing promotional material and their ''tangential'' speech was not taken into consideration.

The comments by the OHCHR spokesperson came even as videos and images showing a USK representative speaking on behalf of the fictional state on ''indigenous rights and sustainable development'' at one of the events went viral on social media. The two events were held on February 22 and 24.

''Registration for such public events is open to NGOs and the general public. Anyone can submit information to the treaty bodies, who will use their judgment to determine the credibility of the submissions received,'' the OHCHR spokesperson said when asked about their participation.

''On 24 February, at CESCR’s general discussion, when the floor was opened to the public, a USK representative spoke briefly. As the focus of the statement was tangential to the topic at hand, it will not be taken into consideration by the Committee in the formulation of the General Comment,'' the spokesperson added.

There was no immediate comment from India's permanent mission in Geneva.

Vijayapriya Nithyananda, who claimed to be ''the permanent ambassador of (so-called) the United States of Kailasa'', can be seen making her intervention in videos from the event and has triggered questions over the group's involvement at sessions addressed by the likes of former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard and other human rights experts.

Nithyananda, a self-proclaimed godman, is wanted in India on several charges of rape and sexual assault – allegations he denies. He claims to have founded the ''United States of Kailasa (USK)'' in 2019 and according to its website, counts ''two billion practising Hindus'' among its population.

