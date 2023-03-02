Left Menu

Maha: Two get life in jail for killing salesman

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-03-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 20:57 IST
Two persons were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Thane district in Maharashtra for killing a 29-year-old man.

Vikas Upadhyaya, a salesman, was killed in the intervening night of December 31,2017 and January 1, 2018 while waiting for a car in Kapurbawdi, as per police.

The two accused reached there and picked up an argument over the route since they wanted to go to Mumbra and the victim wanted to reach his home in Kalyan.

He was stabbed to death and the accused were held some time later by a patrolling police team.

In his order, District Judge AN Sirsikar sentenced Amit Indradev Gupta and Avnish Dileep Jaiswal to life imprisonment and fined them Rs 1,000 each.

District government pleader Sanjay Londe appeared for the prosecution while the accused were represented by GB Chavan.

