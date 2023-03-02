Two men fire in air after argument over choice of music at party

Left Menu

Two persons allegedly fired in the air following a heated argument with a group of men at a retirement party of a government employee over the choice of music being played on DJ in northeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.The firing incident took place late Wednesday night around 11.38 pm outside a banquet hall, they said.According to the police, a heated argument took place during the retirement party of a government servant on the DJ floor over the choice of music being played, following which Rishabh and Manish, who were part of the celebrations, were asked to leave.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 21:00 IST
The firing incident took place late Wednesday night around 11.38 pm outside a banquet hall, they said.

According to the police, a heated argument took place during the retirement party of a government servant on the DJ floor over the choice of music being played, following which Rishabh and Manish, who were part of the celebrations, were asked to leave. The two were under the influence of alcohol and created ruckus at the party.

Others present tried to pacify them but as the situation was going out of control, the duo left the venue, they said.

After some time, Manish and Rishabh returned with a firearm and fired shots in the air outside the banquet hall. However, no one was injured, a senior police officer said.

Four used cartridges were found at the scene of the crime, he said.

A case has been registered under 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and the Arms Act, police said, adding efforts are on to nab the accused.

