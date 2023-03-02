Left Menu

Woman, 2 daughters found dead, husband hospitalised after 'suicide' bid

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-03-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 21:01 IST
Woman, 2 daughters found dead, husband hospitalised after 'suicide' bid
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her two daughters have been found dead at their residence here, while her husband is undergoing treatment at a hospital following an alleged suicide bid, police said on Thursday.

The woman and her daughters were allegedly poisoned by the man who subsequently tried to end his life by slitting wrist at their home coming under Konanakunte police station limits, they said.

The couple reportedly quarreled often and this seems to have led to the incident, police said, adding that the man will be questioned and his statement recorded once he recovers. Police said they have registered a case and investigation will follow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Genentech sues Biogen for royalties on blockbuster MS drug; Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin and more

Health News Roundup: Genentech sues Biogen for royalties on blockbuster MS d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023