Earlier sarpanches used to rule, now panchayats will: Haryana CM Khattar defends e-tender policy

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday defended his government's e-tender policy, which is being opposed by several village heads in the state, saying earlier ''sarpanches used to rule but now panchayats will''.

Khattar made the remarks while talking to reporters in Faridabad's Ballabhgarh.

''First, I have to understand from them what is wrong in e-tendering. If anything is not right, we will definitely change it. But if nothing is wrong, then this process will continue,'' he said when asked about the protests by sarpanches against the e-tender policy.

''The only difference which I understand is that till now sarpanches used to rule, but now panchayats will,'' Khattar said.

The village heads have been protesting for the past two months against the e-tendering system for development works in rural areas.

Police on Wednesday had ''lathicharged'' several village heads who had gathered in Panchkula to protest against the state government's e-tender policy as they tried to break barricades to march towards the chief minister's residence here.

On Thursday, Panchkula police said they have booked three protesters by name and 3,000 to 4,000 unknown protesters under various sections of the IPC which relate to rioting, unlawful assembly, punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his functions and disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

A number of sarpanches continued their protest in Panchkula for the second day on Thursday.

Khattar had recently asserted that the e-tendering system started by his government in Panchayati Raj Institutions is to bring more transparency in development works.

Meanwhile, a police official from Panchkula said ''we have booked three protesters by name and 3,000 to 4,000 unknown protesters under various provisions of the IPC.'' Police said a few police personnel were also injured as some protesters had pelted stones during the protest on Wednesday.

The protesters had earlier claimed that the police ''lathicharged'' them despite their protest being ''peaceful'' and alleged that a few protesters were injured in the action. Many protesters continued to squat on the roads to press for their demands.

A large number of police personnel remained deployed and barricades set up at the Panchkula-Chandigarh border for the second day.

A senior Haryana police official met the protesters in Panchkula on Thursday and assured them that their demands will be conveyed to the government.

However, the protesters said that they will continue to hold their agitation in a peaceful manner till their demands are met.

After the recently held panchayat polls in Haryana, the newly elected village heads have been protesting against the e-tendering system for development works, claiming that it would curtail their spending powers.

Under the e-tendering system, village heads can approve development works up to Rs 2 lakh at their own level but e-tendering is mandatory for projects above Rs 2 lakh. On Monday, a meeting on the issue between the Haryana government and the village heads had failed to find any resolution.

Meanwhile, main opposition Congress, which has extended support to the protesting sarpanches, has sought time to meet the Haryana Governor on March 6 to submit a memorandum on various issues, including the e-tender policy.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged that the BJP-JJP government is continuously working to suppress the voice of the people and weaken democratic institutions. "The government has given evidence of its undemocratic thinking by lathi-charging first the farmers, then the youth, then government employees and now the elected panchayat representatives," he stated. "By implementing the system of e-tendering, the government wants to keep panches and sarpanches powerless and villages deprived of development. The government wants to establish a new den of corruption by handing over Panchayati Raj to contractors and officials through e-tendering process,'' Hooda alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)