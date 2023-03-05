Left Menu

Man shoots himself dead in J-K’s Doda

PTI | Bhaderwah/Jammu | Updated: 05-03-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 14:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 35-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead with his brother’s rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Sunday, a police officer said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Bhaderwah) Waseem Ahmad told PTI that Arvind Kumar shot himself dead at his house in Sindra village of Bhalla tehsil around 8 am. He said Kumar’s elder brother is a village defence guard (VDG) member who is allotted a rifle. Kumar reportedly used the weapon to kill himself, the officer said.

The motive behind him taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, he said, adding police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and will be handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities, he said.

VDGs, formerly known as Village Defence Committees, comprise local volunteers and policemen to guard remote hilly villages against terror attacks.

