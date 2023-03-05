Man shoots himself dead in J-K’s Doda
A 35-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead with his brothers rifle in Jammu and Kashmirs Doda district on Sunday, a police officer said.Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bhaderwah Waseem Ahmad told PTI that Arvind Kumar shot himself dead at his house in Sindra village of Bhalla tehsil around 8 am. He said Kumars elder brother is a village defence guard VDG member who is allotted a rifle.
- Country:
- India
A 35-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead with his brother’s rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Sunday, a police officer said.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Bhaderwah) Waseem Ahmad told PTI that Arvind Kumar shot himself dead at his house in Sindra village of Bhalla tehsil around 8 am. He said Kumar’s elder brother is a village defence guard (VDG) member who is allotted a rifle. Kumar reportedly used the weapon to kill himself, the officer said.
The motive behind him taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, he said, adding police have registered a case and further investigation is on.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and will be handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities, he said.
VDGs, formerly known as Village Defence Committees, comprise local volunteers and policemen to guard remote hilly villages against terror attacks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind
- Sub-Divisional Police Officer
- Sindra
- Jammu
- Kumar
- Kashmir
- Bhalla
- Waseem Ahmad
ALSO READ
India's economy to grow at 6 pc in 2023-24: Former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar
Police-public fair held in Jammu after 3 years
Nitish Kumar is not able to handle Bihar, says BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad
Bengaluru Open 2023: India's Sasikumar, Prajnesh off to winning starts
J-K: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates 33rd 'Police Public Mela' in Jammu