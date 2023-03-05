Left Menu

Maoist party objects to Supreme Court order to register case against PM Prachanda

The administration, however, in November last year refused to register them, claiming that the issue was related to transitional justice and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was dealing with the cases.On Friday, the Supreme Court ordered its administration to register writ petitions against Prachanda for claiming responsibility for 5,000 deaths during the insurgency.Due to busy schedules and lack of manpower, the case could not be registered on Sunday and it is likely that the same would be registered after the Holi festival which falls here on Monday.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-03-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 17:36 IST
Maoist party objects to Supreme Court order to register case against PM Prachanda
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's ruling CPN (Maoist Center) on Sunday objected to the Supreme Court's order to its administration to register writ petitions against Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' for claiming responsibility for 5,000 deaths during the decade-long insurgency in the country.

In a press statement, party's General Secretary Dev Gurung said that the order passed by the joint bench of justices Ishwor Prasad Khatiwada and Hari Prasad Phuyal on Friday has drawn serious attention of the CPN (Maoist Center).

''We deplore such activities that are directed against the achievements of secularism, inclusiveness and democratic republic system, guaranteed by the Constitution of Nepal,” the statement said.

''At a time when the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Commission for Disappearance are doing its work under transitional justice, such activities will pose a serious threat to the peace process,” it added.

On January 15, 2020, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Prachanda had said that as the leader of the Maoist party that led the decade-long insurgency, he would take the responsibility for the deaths of 5,000 people and that the state should take responsibility for the remaining deaths.

''I am accused of killing 17,000 people, which is not true. However, I am ready to take the responsibility of killing 5,000 people during the conflict,'' Prachanda said while addressing a Maghi festival celebration event in Kathmandu. He added that the rest of the 12,000 were killed by the feudal regime.

Advocates Gyanendra Aaran and Kalyan Budhathoki, who are also conflict victims, filed separate writ petitions at the Supreme Court demanding that Prachanda be investigated and prosecuted for his statement. The administration, however, in November last year refused to register them, claiming that the issue was related to transitional justice and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was dealing with the cases.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ordered its administration to register writ petitions against 'Prachanda' for claiming responsibility for 5,000 deaths during the insurgency.

Due to busy schedules and lack of manpower, the case could not be registered on Sunday and it is likely that the same would be registered after the Holi festival which falls here on Monday. The rebellion that started on February 13, 1996 officially came to an end after a Comprehensive Peace Agreement was reached with then government on November 21, 2006.

It is estimated that around 17,000 people lost their lives during the decade-long insurgency. Prachanda waged the armed conflict for a decade in the name of 'People's War'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023