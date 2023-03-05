Six grenades, ammunition recovered during road construction in J-K’s Rajouri

Six hand grenades and 127 rounds of general purpose machine gun were recovered during construction of a road in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, police officials said. The grenades and ammunition were found buried by workers engaged in construction of a link road in remote Neali village of Manjakote tehsil, the officials said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Zaffer Rather said the grenades and ammunition, which were found buried, are in a rusted condition indicating that these items were kept there a long back. The SDPO said the material was seized immediately after police were informed about it by the locals.

