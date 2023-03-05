Left Menu

Bhotiya tribe protests in Gopeshwar, demand teacher's arrest for indecent remarks on community's women

Wearing their traditional dress, a large number of women members of the community staged a rally from Gopinath mandir here and sat on a dharna at the collectorate demanding teacher Bhagwati Prasad Purohits arrest.Purohit allegedly made some indecent remarks directed at women of the Bhotiya tribe in an article which was uploaded on social media by one Deepak Dhaundiyal.

Members of the Bhotiya tribe protested here on Saturday demanding the arrest of a teacher for allegedly making indecent remarks against the women of the community on social media. Wearing their traditional dress, a large number of women members of the community staged a rally from Gopinath mandir here and sat on a dharna at the collectorate demanding teacher Bhagwati Prasad Purohit's arrest.

Purohit allegedly made some indecent remarks directed at women of the Bhotiya tribe in an article which was uploaded on social media by one Deepak Dhaundiyal. A notice has been issued to Dhaundiyal in this connection. The protestors also handed over a six-point memorandum to the District Magistrate threatening to gherao the state assembly during its forthcoming budget session if Purohit was not arrested. During the dharna, the protesters said teachers are supposed to lead society in the right direction but Purohit despite being a teacher was busy disintegrating the society. Purohit was involved in a similar controversy earlier when he made indecent remarks against Baba Sahab Bhimrao Ambedkar and subsequently landed in jail.

