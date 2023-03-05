Left Menu

Three killed as speeding truck hits car in UP

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 05-03-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 20:56 IST
Three killed as speeding truck hits car in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were killed after a speedy dumper truck allegedly hit their car and dragged it to almost 100 metres in the Sajeti area here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Gujaina turn when the deceased were on their way to a private inter college to attend a function, Station House Officer of Sajeti police station Pawan Kumar said.

After the accident, police rushed to the spot and with the help of local residents and commuters took out the injured persons from the car and shifted them to a community health centre, he said.

Two of the injured -- Narendra Kumar (28), a resident of Auraiya who was an HR personnel in a gas company, and Anil Kumar (31), a resident of Kannauj district who was a businessman, were declared brought dead at the centre, the SHO added.

The third person, identified as Umesh Chandra (59), was referred to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital where he succumbed to injuries, he said, adding the deceased too was a businessman.

The victims were travelling from Tirwa in Kannauj district to attend the function in the college, police said.

The dumper truck was seized but the erring driver managed to flee the scene of the accident, they said.

An FIR has been lodged and a probe is on the matter, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

