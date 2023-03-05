Body of man with eyes gouged, partially burnt face found in UP's Deoria

Body of a 28-year-old man with his eyes gouged out and partially burnt face was found here, police said on Sunday.

Noor Mohammad (28), a vegetable vendor, had gone out of his house at around 11 pm on February 28 to talk to someone on the phone but never returned, police said.

The body was found in a sack under a bridge in Gauribazar on Saturday, Station House Officer of Gauribazar police station Naveen Singh said.

His eyes had been gouged out and an attempt was made to burn the face, the officer said.

The body was identified and sent for post-mortem examination, Circle officer Rudrapur Panchan Lal said.

Police have detained some people and they are being questioned, Lal said.

