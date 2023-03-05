Building belonging to Mukhtar Ansari's aide demolished in UP's Ghazipur
The district administration here on Sunday demolished a building built by an aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari as it was not constructed according to the map approved by the local authorities, officials said.
Additional District Magistrate Arun Kumar Singh said the building that was demolished belonged to Ansari's aide Kamlesh Singh, who is no more.
Besides, the boundary wall of M A Ansari Inter College in Mohammadabad here has been demolished. The wall was built on government land, he added.
The M A Ansari Inter College is run by the Ansari family.
The development comes a day after authorities demolished a two-storey house belonging to Mukhtar Ansari's sons, Abbas and Umar Ansari, in Jahangirabad locality in Mau district.
According to police, the map of the building was not approved by the authorities.
Abbas Ansari, an MLA of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party from Mau, is in prison in connection with a money laundering case. He is currently lodged in the Kasganj district prison.
