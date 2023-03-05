Maha: Truck crushes porter to death; driver held

A 40-year-old porter was crushed to death by a truck at a market yard in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred at the Kalmna Market Yard on Saturday afternoon, following which the truck driver was arrested, they said. The victim, Arunkumar Ramgulal Sahu, was standing near Shetkari Bhavan in the market yard when the speeding truck hit him and crushed him. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead, an official said. Based on a complaint, police registered a case against the truck driver hailing from Tamil Nadu under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 279 (rash driving), 304 (A) (rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and arrested him, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)