Left Menu

UP: Clash breaks out between two groups over water supply

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 06-03-2023 00:57 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 00:57 IST
UP: Clash breaks out between two groups over water supply
  • Country:
  • India

A clash broke out between two groups of the same community in the Nazirabad area here on Sunday evening, leading to injuries to a few people, police said.

The water supply was interrupted for the past several days in Harish Nagar. When the Jal-Kal staff arrived there on Sunday to repair the fault and restore the water supply, some people raised objections that led to a clash between two groups, Additional DCP (Central) Manoj Pandey said.

The members of the two groups indulged in brick-batting, leaving some of them injured, he said.

Policemen have been deployed in strength in the area to maintain law and order, Pandey said, adding the situation is peaceful as of now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023