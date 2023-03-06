2 held for stealing Rs 40L from Delhi man

Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 40 lakh from a man in north Delhi's Kotwali area, police said on Monday.

Akash (25) and Abhishek (28) were identified through CCTV camera footage and were nabbed while they were about to leave for Shimla, they said.

Of the stolen amount, 38 lakhs have been recovered from their possession, police said. The accused targeted motorcyclists carrying bags full of cash. They used to follow and steal them. After robbing the victims, they used to leave Delhi and go to some other city, police said. Aneesh, who works as an assistant in a private company had gone to take an amount of Rs 40 Lakh from Mahadev Enterprises on March 1. He had to handover the money to someone in North Avenue, police said. He took the amount in a bag and left for North Avenue on a motorcycle but after travelling a certain, he found the bag to be a bit light and immediately checked it to find the entire amount was stolen, police said. Police said the accused, at some traffic signal, had decamped with the money after opening the bag. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said their team conducted technical surveillance and checked all the CCTV camera footage. Raids were also conducted simultaneously. On Sunday, police got tip off that the accused will come to the bus stop, Delhi Chalo Park and leave for Shimla. Subsequently, the accused were nabbed, he said. ''During interrogation, they disclosed that they along with another accomplice named Sagar had stolen Rs 40 lakhs from the motorcyclist near Red Fort and then distributed Rs 2 Lakh among themselves. They had then stashed the remaining amount at a place in Paharganj,'' he added. The accused were planning to leave Delhi along with Sagar but were nabbed by the police, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)