Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia's Wagner chief warns on ammunition

Kyiv said its troops were still holding out in a "hellish" fight for Bakhmut, while Washington said that even if the eastern Ukrainian city should fall to a Russian offensive, it would not necessarily give Moscow momentum in the war. FIGHTING

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said he had discussed Bakhmut with his chief of the general staff and commander of ground forces, who both "spoke in favour of continuing the defensive operation and further strengthening positions in Bakhmut". * Volodymyr Nazarenko, a Ukrainian commander in Bakhmut, said there had been no order to retreat and "the defence is holding", albeit in conditions of "utter hell".

* In the latest sign of a feud between Russia's military and the Wagner private army leading its Bakhmut assault, Wagner's boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said his aide had been barred from the military's operational headquarters after Prigozhin formally demanded more ammunition. * At least one person was wounded in the southern Russian region of Belgorod after Russian forces shot down three missiles, the governor of the region bordering Ukraine said.

* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited Mariupol, the port city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region captured by Russian forces last year after a months-long siege, his ministry said. INSIDE RUSSIA

* Russia's FSB security service said it had thwarted a Ukrainian-backed car bomb attack against prominent nationalist businessman Konstantin Malofeyev, who has been a cheerleader for Moscow's war in Ukraine. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. * Russia's federal budget deficit widened sharply in the first two months of the year as Moscow drastically raised expenditure while revenue fell amid slumping oil and gas takings, the finance ministry said.

* Russia said it was declaring the German-based anti-corruption group Transparency International an "undesirable organisation". STORIES ABOUT THE FIRST ANNIVERSARY SINCE THE WAR BEGAN

* TIMELINE - Major developments since Russia's invasion * Ukraine's Zelenskiy has defied Putin against the odds

* Putin, secure in power, has set the stage for long war * A year on, Ukraine and its government have not just survived. They've fought back

* Toughened by war's scars, Kyiv presses on * Graphics of a year of war in the markets: How the dollar, energy and food prices swirled

* Russian economy holds up but the road back to prosperity may be long * Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

* Top brands pull out of Russia, but goods easy to find * Can U.S. support for Ukraine last?

* External backers pour billions into Ukraine * How has China stood by 'no limits' partner Russia?

* Life and death in Mariupol - a survivor's tale of war * Family mourns Bucha victim who became symbol of war (Compiled by Reuters editors)

