Student injured while boarding school bus in Gurugram, driver booked

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 06-03-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 21:25 IST
A 14-year-old student was injured when the school bus driver allegedly drove off the vehicle while the teen was trying to board the bus here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at the gate of society in sector 91, they said.

The schoolboy was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment following which his mother filed a complaint against the driver, they said.

An FIR has been registered against the bus driver under sections 279 (rash driving), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at sector 10 A police station, police said.

"We informed the school management and sought details of the bus driver who will be arrested soon," said inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO of sector 10 A police station. NB NB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

