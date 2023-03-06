UP: 7 injured following clash between 2 groups, say police
Seven people were injured following a clash between two groups here, police said on Monday. Superintendent of Police (rural) Sagar Jain said on Sunday evening, a person named Ankit was going on his motorcycle while Aitesham was coming from the opposite direction on his bike. Both the bikes collided following which there was a heated exchange of words between them, he said.
As the news of the argument spread, people from both sides gathered and a clash broke out between them, in which seven persons were injured, police said, adding that the injured were admitted to the primary health centre for treatment.
Police said a complaint has been lodged by Ankit against four persons in this regard.
