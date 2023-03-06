Haryana: 10 camels crammed in container truck rescued, 1 arrested

The Haryana Police has rescued 10 camels crammed inside a container truck and following a chase arrested a man on the charge of animal smuggling from Salamba village, officials said on Monday.

According to them, four other alleged animal smugglers managed to flee and a hunt is on to nab them.

A team of officials from Sadar Nuh police station, while on patrol, got information late on Sunday night about the camel smugglers in Salamba village with a container truck loaded with camels for slaughter.

Based on the information, the police team put barricades on Chandeni road. No sooner than the container truck was stopped, all the five accused took to their heels. In the ensuing chase, Salim was arrested while Ikram, Aslam, Jameel and Fajru fled under the cover of darkness, police said.

While Salim is a native of Uttar Pradesh, the other four are residents of the Nuh district.

When police opened the container, 10 camels were found crammed in it, a police official said, adding an FIR has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

