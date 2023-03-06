Haryana: 10 camels crammed in container truck rescued, 1 arrested
In the ensuing chase, Salim was arrested while Ikram, Aslam, Jameel and Fajru fled under the cover of darkness, police said.While Salim is a native of Uttar Pradesh, the other four are residents of the Nuh district.When police opened the container, 10 camels were found crammed in it, a police official said, adding an FIR has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Police has rescued 10 camels crammed inside a container truck and following a chase arrested a man on the charge of animal smuggling from Salamba village, officials said on Monday.
According to them, four other alleged animal smugglers managed to flee and a hunt is on to nab them.
A team of officials from Sadar Nuh police station, while on patrol, got information late on Sunday night about the camel smugglers in Salamba village with a container truck loaded with camels for slaughter.
Based on the information, the police team put barricades on Chandeni road. No sooner than the container truck was stopped, all the five accused took to their heels. In the ensuing chase, Salim was arrested while Ikram, Aslam, Jameel and Fajru fled under the cover of darkness, police said.
While Salim is a native of Uttar Pradesh, the other four are residents of the Nuh district.
When police opened the container, 10 camels were found crammed in it, a police official said, adding an FIR has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: Raja Bhaiya's wife files fraud case against MLC Akshay Pratap Singh
Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest SP leader for helping Abbas Ansari, wife in prison
Uttar Pradesh Budget sets an investment target of Rs 10 lakh cr, creation of 20 thousand jobs in next 5 years under UP Tourism Policy 2022.
Uttar Pradesh: 3 killed in fire including baby
Uttar Pradesh soon to have over 20 operationalised airports including 5 international