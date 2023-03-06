Left Menu

Man detained with Rs 33 lakh unaccounted cash in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-03-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 22:15 IST
A man has been detained with Rs 33 lakh unaccounted cash in Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday, police said. The accused, identified as Malaram (50), was travelling in a roadways bus from Barmer to Jodhpur with a bag full of cash, they said.

The man has been detained for questioning as he could not provide any satisfactory answer, they said.

Acting on the information, the cash was seized and the Income Tax Department has been informed, Barmer Superintendent of Police Digant Anand said.

He said that 6,500 currency notes of Rs 500, Rs 100 and Rs 200 and 600 currency notes of Rs 50 were recovered from Malaram's bag, a total amounting to Rs 33 lakh.

He said that investigation is being done in connection with the transaction of the seized money from the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

