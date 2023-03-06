Left Menu

HC sets aside Yavatmal collector's order to shut liquor shops on Holi

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-03-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 22:25 IST
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday set aside the order of the Yavatmal collector to keep liquor stores shut on March 7 on the occasion of Holi.

Samrat Wines in Yavatmal, through its counsel Sahil Dewani, had challenged the collector's order of March 2 under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, claiming it was passed mechanically without considering the requirements of the Act.

Dewani also told court a similar order passed by the Amravati collector last year was set aside by the HC, which had observed the collector had failed to record any satisfaction that it was necessary to order the closure of liquor shops in the district in the interest of public peace.

The bench of Justices AS Chandurkar and MW Chandwani set aside the order, observing that police authorities had not issued any communication seeking for March 7 to be declared a dry day.

