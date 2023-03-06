Andhra Pradesh govt to launch family doctor scheme from March 15

The Andhra Pradesh government is all set to launch the family doctor scheme on March 15, aimed at taking medical services to the citizens' doorstep.

As part of the family doctor pilot project, the state health department has so far extended nearly 46 lakh medical services to people of the state.

''Fulltime doctors have been appointed in 1,149 primary health centres (PHCs). In the event of long-term leaves...doctors from PHCs will be used here and necessary additional appointments have been made,'' an official statement issued on Monday said.

As many as four additional doctors have been hired in every district for this purpose while an additional doctor has been hired for every six to seven PHCs to cover short-term leaves, resulting in a reserve of 175 doctors at the state level.

Meanwhile, in a review meeting of the health department, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said Arogyasri referral services should also be included in the duties of the family doctor scheme.

''In case of any complaint on Aarogyasri services, Arogyasri cards should bear the number to receive complaints. If anybody demands bribes, the number to report those complaints should be printed on this card,'' Reddy said.

Likewise, the Chief Minister directed officials to link anaemia cases under the state's Sampoorna Poshan Plus scheme, including monitoring whether the patients are receiving nutritious food or not.

Meanwhile, Reddy launched the third phase of YSR Kanti Velugu, which entails mapping at the village secretariat level and also called on officials to concentrate on dental tests.

YSR Kanti Velugu was launched in October, 2019 aimed at offering free eye checkups and preventing blindness.

