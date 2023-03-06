Two people arrested in connection with stone pelting in Meerut

Two people were arrested on Monday in connection with the incident of stone pelting between members of two communities following a minor dispute in the Harinagar area of Meerut in which six people were injured, police said.

A senior police official said Sunday's scuffle was the fallout of a disagreement between two youngsters under the influence of alcohol.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh said, ''After seeing the CCTV footage, it was found that the fight was not over collecting donations for Holi celebrations, but it was a fallout of consumption of alcohol by two youths.'' ''In the CCTV footage, a Hindu and a Muslim youth can be seen moving together under the influence of alcohol, with their hands on each other's shoulders. The fight took place after they consumed alcohol, and there is no Holi angle in this,'' he added.

Two people have been arrested and efforts are on to arrest the rest of the accused, the official said. ''There is peace in the area as of now,'' he added.

The superintendent of police (city) staged a flag march in the area along with a police contingent on Monday.

